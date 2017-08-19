Man United to let Spanish star leave should deal for £150,000-a-week star be agreed, player unwilling to force move

Manchester United are set to allow Spanish international David De Gea leave the club for Real Madrid should the Red Devils manage to secure a deal to sign 18-year-old Italian wonder-kid Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, De Gea is desperate to secure a move back to Madrid, however the shot-stopper is still under contract at Old Trafford until 2019, with the player not set to force a move away from the club.

However, as written by the Sun, Jose Mourinho would be willing to let De Gea return to his home country of Spain should he manage to secure a deal for a suitable replacement, with United eyeing up AC Milan’s Donnarumma.

Donnarumma, 18, announced earlier this summer that he would not be signing a new deal at the club this summer before bowing to pressure from fans and agreeing a £150,000-a-week extension, as per the Sun.

Despite that, Donnarumma is likely to leave the San Siro next summer should the Rossoneri fail to secure Champions League football this season, with Mourinho and United ready to pounce, report the Sun.

With AC Milan successfully assembling a strong squad this summer, it seems unlikely that the Serie A side will miss out on the Champions League this season, which means De Gea could be set to stay in England for the long-term.