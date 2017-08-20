Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea player ratings: 6/10 for £40M debutant as 9/10 Alonso collects MOTM

Chelsea had Marcos Alonso to thank this afternoon as the Blues beat London rivals Spurs 2-1 at Wembley to secure their first three points of the season, as the Antonio Conte’s side made sure Spurs’ Wembley woes continued.

Spain international Marcos Alonso scored twice as the Blues beat Spurs for the third time in four meetings this afternoon, as the home side continued their poor Wembley form, with Chelsea’s win now meaning that Spurs have won just two of their last 11 games at the national stadium.

Alonso opened the scoring in the 24th minute, as the Spaniard bagged a beautiful 26-yard free kick past Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris to give the away side the lead.

Spurs then equalised in the 82nd minute, after a cross from Christian Eriksen was headed into his own net by Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, who had come on a substitute just minutes earlier.

Alonso then scored his second of the game and the goal which turned out to be the eventual winner, as the left-back was put through by Pedro before hammering the ball under Hugo Lloris to make sure Chelsea returned to Stamford Bridge with all three points.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with the best falling to Harry Kane, as the England star saw his well-struck effort cannon back off the post as both sides went in level.

Chelsea then struck the woodwork themselves in the second half, as winger Willian saw his long-range drive beat Lloris as the ball smashed into the Spurs’ ‘keeper’s left-hand post after being put through by new star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who joined the club from Monaco for £40M as per the Metro, with Alonso then striking the eventual winner 15 minutes later to win the game for Antonio Conte’s side.

For Spurs, this defeat will be a hard one to take, as boss Mauricio Pochettino turns his concentration to the transfer market, as his side look to get deals over the line to bolster their squad before the window shuts on August 31st.

For Chelsea, this result will come as a huge boost the club, as Conte continues in his search for new players in order to get his Blues squad up to the standard that he desires.

Spurs player ratings: Lloris 5, Trippier 6, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Davies 6, Wanyama 6, Dembele 7, Dier 5, Alli 5, Eriksen 7, Kane 6

Substitutes: Son 6, Sissoko N/A, Janssen N/A

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 6, Azpilicueta 6, Rudiger 4, Christensen 6, Moses 6, Kante 7, Luiz 7, Bakayoko 6, Alonso 9, Willian 6, Morata 6

Substitutets: Pedro 6, Batshuayi 4