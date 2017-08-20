Tottenham vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Spurs youngster dropped, debut for Chelsea signing

Tottenham host Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday in their first home Premier League game of the season, with the visitors missing key players.

The Premier League champions fell to defeat in their season opener last weekend, and to add insult to injury they lost both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas to red cards with the pair suspended for this clash.

While those two miss out, Antonio Conte is handed a major boost as summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko is fit to start and will take his place alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield.

Alvaro Morata also starts after coming off the bench to score on his debut last weekend in that defeat to Burnley, while Andreas Christensen starts in defence.

As for Tottenham, they kicked things off with a win at Newcastle, and Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have the same level of headache as his rival as he’s gone for a relatively unchanged side.

Kieran Trippier has passed a late fitness test to start at right-back ahead of Kyle Walker-Peters, but aside from that it’s business as usual for Spurs.