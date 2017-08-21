Man City interest prompts Barcelona to seal new contract for £275m star

Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s hopes of luring Lionel Messi to the Etihad look to be over.

Reports over the weekend suggested Man City could be looking to trigger Messi’s £275m release claus.

Yet Guardiola’s plans of a reunion with the Barcelona forward look to be over after the Catalan club confirmed they are working on a new contract for the Argentine.

As reported in the Daily Express, Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez said, “There is total agreement for Messi’s renewal on both sides.”

Fernandez continued, “We are waiting for the right time to sign it, there’s nothing else to it. We already know how key Messi is not only for us but he’s a very important player for all of football.”

Barcelona are aware of renewing release clauses on their top players. Neymar was lured to PSG for a world record £200m, and they will be determined not to lose Messi.

The Spanish club have been frustrated in their attempts to replace Neymar. Liverpool have turned down two bids for fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, while Borussia Dortmund remain hopeful of keeping Ousmane Dembele.

Man City have released Sami Nasri, who has joined Turkish side Antalyaspor on a two year contract.