Liverpool transfer news: Spanish football expert with key update, while shock exit as crucial ace has verbal agreement to leave

Guillem Balague has dismissed optimism in the Catalan press over Barcelona’s continued pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

The rumours refuse to go away even despite Barcelona splashing out on Ousmane Dembele this week, with suggestions in Spain claiming that the Catalan giants are preparing a new offer.

Balague has dismissed that, insisting that there is absolutely no change on Coutinho. Liverpool have no desire to sell, and he believes that there is optimism without reason from the media in Catalonia over a possible last-minute swoop for the Brazilian international.

No changes on Coutinho. Liverpool don’t sell, FCB preparing offer, Catalan media being optimistic (without reason) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 26, 2017

It may well take the transfer window closing for Liverpool supporters to finally breathe easy over this situation, but for now, if Balague is to be believed, then there is no reason for concern as the Coutinho situation remains unchanged for now.

There is reason for concern with Emre Can though, as The Express have picked up on reports in Italy that have suggested the German international has agreed to a move to join Juventus next summer when his current Liverpool contract expires.

Can has established himself as a key figure at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, and so the Reds boss will be desperate to avoid seeing him move on, not least on a free transfer as the troubles to get him to sign an extension continue.

It’s claimed that the 23-year-old has ‘given his word’ to the Serie A champions that he will move to Turin next summer, and so it doesn’t sound too great from a Liverpool perspective as they may have to deal with his departure and bring in a replacement.