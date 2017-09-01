Arsenal ace sparks furious response from fans, forced to explain personal joke

It’s not a good time at Arsenal right now, and someone would have been well advised to have a word with Aaron Ramsey not to make ambiguous jokes.

The Welshman was paying tribute to two teammates who left the Gunners on deadline day, with Kieran Gibbs joining West Bromwich Albion while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made the switch to Liverpool.

Along with a few others, the trio were part of that famous British core at Arsenal as they all signed long-term contracts together as they were seen as the future of the club and those responsible for bringing success to Arsenal.

It didn’t quite work out that way as they now start to break up, and Ramsey will clearly miss having the pair around. However, his tributes didn’t go down too well with supporters, especially the one to Oxlade-Chamberlain where he used ‘#shaambles’ in his caption.

Such was the fierce backlash that he received in general, he had to go on Twitter to explain himself and that the word was a personal joke around the training ground between the pair, as seen below. Not that it made much difference, as can be seen in the responses to his Instagram post and tweet, as fans targeted him and the club as they vented their frustration.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal can achieve this season, as while keeping hold of Alexis Sanchez was a big plus on deadline day, with less than 12 months remaining on his contract it may well just be delaying the inevitable…

Another of our British boys heading on to new things. Not only have we lost a great player we've lost a great guy in the changing room and It is sad to see you go mate. Had some great memories over the years playing along side you and I wish you all the best with this new chapter in your life ?#theOX #shaaambles A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT