Liverpool set to sell £138M-rated midfielder next summer as Barcelona eye up club-record move for Brazilian

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho’s £138M move to Spanish giants Barcelona has been put on hold for the meantime after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement on a deal for the player, with the Brazilian set to swap Anfield for the Nou Camp next summer, according to the Sun.

As reported by Spanish news outlet Sport, Coutinho looks set to spend this season with Jurgen Klopp’s side until the two club can agree a fee for the playmaker next year, with the Reds continuing to reject bids from Barca for the Brazilian midfielder, the highest being £138M as per the Sun.

The transfer deadline for English clubs closed at 11pm last night, however Spanish clubs are still able to make signings until midnight tonight.

Over the summer, Coutinho expressed his desire to leave the Premier League side and even submitted a formal transfer request to try and force a move away from Anfield report the Sun, with the player reportedly upsetting Liverpool fans with his actions and the way he handled the transfer speculation.

Should Coutinho secure a move away from Anfield next summer, it should gives the Merseyside club enough time to eye up decent enough replacements for the 25-year-old Brazilian international.