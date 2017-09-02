Arsenal injury news: Wenger handed double boost ahead of Bournemouth clash

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will reportedly have both Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi at his disposal after the international break.

The Gunners will return to action on September 9 when they host Bournemouth at the Emirates, while that will be quickly followed by their opening Europa League game on September 14 against FC Koln.

In turn, Wenger will want to have as close to a fully fit squad as possible for a busy period in their schedule, and according to freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, as seen in the tweets below, he’ll have Ramsey and Iwobi back from injury problems when they return to training next week.

Aaron Ramsey trained with the #WAL squad today and the #AFC midfielder is expected to be ready for the WC qualifying clash against Austria. — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 1, 2017

Alex Iwobi should be back in full training on Monday after missing #NIG double-header against Cameroon due to a thigh complaint. #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 1, 2017

In truth, it’s probably questionable as to whether or not the majority of Arsenal supporters see this as a boost as both players in question, particularly Ramsey, receive their fair share of criticism.

Nevertheless, options and depth are going to be key for Arsenal from now until the end of the year if they want to progress in Europe and make an impression in the Premier League title race.

Ramsey was substituted at half-time during the defeat to Liverpool last weekend due to a slight calf problem and so his status will depend on how he comes through the international break with Wales as he’s expected to play for Chris Coleman’s side, while Iwobi has been sidelined by a thigh muscle strain but looks to be on the mend.