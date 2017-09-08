Tottenham injury news: Quartet ruled out vs Everton, new signing available

Tottenham face Everton this weekend and Mauricio Pochettino will have to continue to deal with key absentees due to injury.

Spurs have picked up four points from their opening three games of the Premier League season, with disappointing weeks back-to-back prior to the international break after losing to Chelsea before being held by Burnley at home.

Pochettino’s men go on the road this time round which could help them, as they take on Everton on Saturday afternoon in a tough encounter at Goodison Park.

As seen in the tweets below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, long-term absentees Erik Lamela, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama all remain sidelined.

It’s added that Wanyama is still likely to miss a ‘few more weeks’, while Lamela isn’t expected back in first-team training until early October.

Usual suspects: Lamela (hip), N'Koudou (foot), Rose (knee) and Wanyama (knee) are all unavailable for Saturday's fixture vs Everton. #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 7, 2017

However, there is some positive news too as summer signing Fernando Llorente could make his debut as he’s been training over the last few weeks prior to his deadline-day move from Swansea City.

In turn, although Harry Kane will undoubtedly start if fit, the Spaniard could be a useful option off the bench at some point in the game.

Further, Dinnery adds that Kieran Trippier has been passed fit after struggling through the international break, and he could return although Pochettino has options now with Serge Aurier available after his move from Paris Saint-Germain.