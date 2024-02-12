According to a recent update from reporter Dean Jones, two influential players at Newcastle United could potentially depart the club at the end of the season.

This summer might see significant activity at St James’ Park, as Eddie Howe is likely aware of the need for new additions to maintain the team’s progress in the right direction.

Despite the recent closure of the January transfer window, numerous players have already emerged as rumored targets for Newcastle United. One such target is Everton star Amadou Onana, and the interest from Newcastle shows no signs of fading. They are considered favourites to secure his signature once the current season concludes.

Newcastle United are considering Bournemouth duo Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing as potential additions, along with Leeds United teenager Archie Gray, who is highly touted for the future. However, there’s also the possibility that current Newcastle heroes could depart, with a new update surfacing regarding two such figures.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are the Newcastle players likely to depart this summer, rather than Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

He revealed on GIVEMESPORT: “They’re going to sell players. I’m just not sure that they will offload anyone like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. I still think, if you’re looking at a senior player that will leave, it will be someone more like Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson.”