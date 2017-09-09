Liverpool boss says appealing £34M star’s red card would be ‘waste of time’, winger set to miss three tough fixtures

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that appealing the red card Sadio Mane received in his side’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City would be a ‘waste of time’, according to the Sun.

Mane, who joined the Reds from Southampton in a £34M deal at the start of last season as per the BBC, was dismissed in the first half for a high challenge on Man City goalkeeper Ederson, with his side then going onto to lose the match by five goals to nil, with the incident sparking mass debate over whether the sending off was the right decision, report the Sun.

Reds boss Klopp gave his thoughts after the match and whether his side would try to appeal the decision, saying that “It never works. It would be another waste of time, like the game today. It was an accident. [Mane] is very unlucky. The situation I think everyone knows he didn’t see the goalie.”

Following the straight red, Mane is se to miss Liverpool’s next three games, Burnley at home, Leicester away and Newcastle away, which could prove to be tricky affairs for the Merseyside club seeing as they are now set to be without their most influential player for all three matches.

Following the somewhat controversial decision to send Mane off, it makes you wonder when the Premier League are going to adopt video referees to prevent situations like this happening again.