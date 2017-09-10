(Video) Furious Liverpool fan slams Jurgen Klopp, transfer window and has zero faith in him

Saturday was a bad day for Liverpool. Their 5-0 loss at Manchester City was one to quickly forget, but for some, it was a small problem in a bigger picture.

Take this Liverpool fan for example, who was absolutely livid not only with the performance and result this weekend, but also Jurgen Klopp’s summer transfer window.

From being bitterly upset about signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when he believed his side needed reinforcements elsewhere in the squad, namely up front and a goalkeeper, he also slammed the current defenders in the squad with Alberto Moreno and Ragnar Klavan not being good enough for his beloved LFC.

Further, looking at Klopp’s record in major cup and European finals, this fella clearly has no confidence in his club winning major honours this season and he said as much as he believes Liverpool will ultimately end up empty-handed come May.

It was quite the rant, and in truth, he has made some decent points as the defence in particular is still a major weakness for Liverpool and not addressing it this past summer could come back to haunt them in a big way. What do you make of the criticism from this fan?