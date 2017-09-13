Liverpool defender blasted by fans, shambolic LFC defence exposed by Sevilla

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had an earful from supporters on social media on Wednesday night after this howler against Sevilla.

In truth, the hosts had a number of opportunities to snuff out the danger and avoid falling behind to the Spanish outfit, but both Emre Can and Joe Gomez weren’t able to deal with their threat.

That left the backline exposed from the cross, although Lovren made the biggest error of all as he fluffed his lines and badly missed his clearance.

That allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to take full advantage as he tapped home in front of the Kop to give the visitors the lead.

Naturally, the Croatian international was then blasted on social media for his mistake, with many frustrated Liverpool fans fed up of seeing the error prone defender produce another to add to the collection as they got off to a nightmare start.

Fuck off from my fucking club you fucking disgrace of a football player Dejan Lovren. — – (@AnfieldRd96) September 13, 2017

It’s become a regular occurrence having to hear ‘Lovren to blame for that’ each week. Genuinely sick of it. Totally despise him as a player. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 13, 2017

Awful start to the game. Dejan Lovren with another defensive howler; he's got far too many mistakes in him. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 13, 2017

Terrible mistake from Lovren at the near post. A gift for Sevilla — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 13, 2017

That is absolutely dreadful from Dejan Lovren. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 13, 2017

Lovren must have secrets on Klopp? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 13, 2017