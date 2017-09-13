Liverpool defender blasted by fans, shambolic LFC defence exposed by Sevilla

Posted by
Liverpool defender blasted by fans, shambolic LFC defence exposed by Sevilla

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren had an earful from supporters on social media on Wednesday night after this howler against Sevilla.

In truth, the hosts had a number of opportunities to snuff out the danger and avoid falling behind to the Spanish outfit, but both Emre Can and Joe Gomez weren’t able to deal with their threat.

That left the backline exposed from the cross, although Lovren made the biggest error of all as he fluffed his lines and badly missed his clearance.

That allowed Wissam Ben Yedder to take full advantage as he tapped home in front of the Kop to give the visitors the lead.

Naturally, the Croatian international was then blasted on social media for his mistake, with many frustrated Liverpool fans fed up of seeing the error prone defender produce another to add to the collection as they got off to a nightmare start.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top