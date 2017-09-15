Liverpool team news: return of attacking star to the starting eleven and £40m signing could make first start

Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to make their first starts of the 2017/18 campaign for Liverpool in Saturday’s clash with Burnley.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that only the players who did not start during Liverpool’s midweek Champions League fixture trained at Melwood yesterday during their preparation for this weekend’s fixture at Anfield.

Saido Mane is of-course ruled out after being suspended for his red card during last weekend’s fixture against Man City. This is likely to allow Philippe Coutinho to make his first start for the Reds this season.

The Brazilian made his first appearance of the season this week coming on as a sub during their Wednesday night Champions League opener. The star was greeted to a warm reception by fans despite a summer of speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Further, £40m signing Oxlade-Chamberlain has been used twice as a sub since arriving at Anfield but is expected to make his first appearance for the club as Jurgen Klopp looks to rotate his squad. (Fee per the Evening Standard)

Likely starting eleven: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Robertson; Can, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho