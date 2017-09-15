(Video) Watch AC Milan run riot, tactical switch from Montella leads to superb Europa League win

AC Milan bounced back from their disappointment against Lazio at the weekend with a stunning 5-1 win over Austria Vienna on Thursday night.

Summer signing Andre Silva bagged a hat-trick, while Hakan Calhanoglu pulled the string in midfield and opened the scoring with a sensational strike as Suso rounded off the win.

The Rossoneri were under pressure to respond after falling to a 4-1 defeat to Lazio on Sunday, with question marks raised about the tactical set-up of the side as well as some of the key individuals brought in over the summer.

In turn, the switch from Vincenzo Montella to a back three paid dividends, with Leonardo Bonucci looking more assured in marshalling the backline with Alessio Romagnoli and Cristian Zapata either side of him.

Ricardo Rodriguez and Andrea Conti were missing and so will be another double boost for Milan at the weekend, while Calhanoglu and Silva stood out in brilliant individual performances with a deadly combination of creative quality and ruthless finishing.

It’s more than likely that Montella will now stick with a flexible 3-5-2, but that will mean someone will have to drop out in attack, with the likes of Calhanoglu, Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura all fighting for similar spots.

Nevertheless, it was the perfect way to kick-start their Europa League campaign, as the Italian giants laid down an early marker to suggest that they will be real contenders to win the tournament.