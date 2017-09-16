Tottenham team news: midfield maestro makes return, new signing benched

Tottenham fans will be pleased to see Dele Alli back in the line-up as the club prepare to take on Swansea tonight.

According to Football London, new signing Serge Aurier is dropped to the bench and replaced at right-back by Keiran Tripper who returns from injury.

Moussa Dembele also takes a place on the bench whilst Ben Davies is rested with Jan Vertonghen coming in at left-back as Davinson Sanchez starts at centre-back alongside Toby Alderweireld.

Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko retains their places whilst Cristian Erikson, Alli, Heung-min Son and talisman Harry Kane will have the Swansea defence quaking in their boots up front.

New signings Juan Foyth and Fernando Llorente also stake a place on substitute bench.

A win for Spurs may see them into the top three temporarily with Chelsea not playing until tomorrow when they play Arsenal.

Starting XI – Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Dembele, Winks, Llorente.