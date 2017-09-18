Tottenham given major boost as 18-goal transfer target refuses new contract

Hoffenheim’s Mark Uth has refused to sign a new contract at the Bundesliga club amid interest from Tottenham.

TalkSPORT state that the striker is willing to let his contract run out at the end of the season before moving elsewhere unhampered on a free after turning down a long-term deal.

The 26-year-old has netted six times in seven games for the German outfit already this season, taking his club tally to eighteen goals.

Uth joined Hoffenheim in 2015 for €3m from Dutch side Heerenveen and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the club.

The attacker netted in both of his club’s Champions League play-off legs against Liverpool as they slumped to a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

He made one appearance for Germany’s under-20’s in 2010 but has failed to break into the senior German squad since.

Tottenham have been crying out for striker competition for Harry Kane in recent years and if they capture the signature of the former Koln-man they will have a neat strike-force alongside Kane, Hueng-min Son and Fernando Llorente.