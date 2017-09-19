Liverpool player ratings vs Leicester City: 7/10 bright spark only positive on bad night for LFC

Liverpool crashed out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani sealed the win for the hosts despite the fact that Liverpool boasted a significant share of possession and had over 20 shots on goal.

However, their lack of clinical edge in front of goal coupled with Leicester’s proficiency resulted in a disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp and his men as their cup run came to an end.

There was some positive news for the Reds as Danny Ings came off the bench to make his first appearance for the senior side since October 2016, while Andy Robertson impressed supporters with another fine display as he was the best of the bunch on a bad night for the Reds.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t have been enough to entirely mask the disappointment for Liverpool who will now have to look elsewhere in search of silverware this season.

Klopp made several changes to his line-up as he rotated with another meeting with Leicester scheduled for the weekend in the Premier League, and he’ll undoubtedly be hoping for a better display and result next time out against the Foxes.

Liverpool player ratings: Ward 6; Flanagan 6, Gomez 7, Klavan 6, Robertson 7; Grujic 6, Henderson 5, Wijnaldum 6; Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Solanke 5, Coutinho 6.

Substitutes: Woodburn 5, Ings 5.