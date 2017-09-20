Arsenal 1-0 Doncaster player ratings: 7/10 for decisive forward as Gunners scrape into fourth round of League Cup

Arsenal had Theo Walcott to thank tonight as the England international scored the only goal of the match in the Gunners’ 1-0 League Cup third round win over League 1 side Doncaster as Arsene Wenger’s side narrowly scraped through into the fourth round.

The only goal of the match came on the 25th minute, after a fantastic over-the-top through ball from Chilean international Alexis Sanchez allowed Walcott to go clean through on goal before the England star produced a cheeky lob over the Doncaster ‘keeper to put the home side ahead, with Walcott scoring his 105th goal for the club in the process.

Chances were fairly common for both sides throughout the match, with one of the better chances in the first half falling to the home side, after an effort from Olivier Giroud found it’s way to Walcott, who saw his shot blocked by the Doncaster defence.

The next big chance of the game came in late in the first half, and it was the away side that threatened this time. Doncaster forward Alfie May was put through after Gunners defender Per Mertesacker failed to deal with the ball, however the 24-year-old saw his effort hammer into the side netting as the home side went in ahead at the break.

Walcott then spurned a great chance to score his, and Arsenal’s, second goal of the night, after the former Southampton man found himself in on goal after being put through by Giroud, however the forward’s attempt was tipped over the bar by Ian Lawlor in the Doncaster goal to keep the score at 1-0.

Doncaster so nearly found an equaliser just five minutes from time, as Liam Mandeville saw his shot deflect wide off the far post and behind for a goal kick, much to the relief of the home faithful.

For Arsenal, the win keeps up the Gunners’ fairly impressive form of late, however I’m sure the Gunners fans would’ve liked to see their side win by a more convincing scoreline.

For Doncaster, their fans will surely be proud of their side’s unwillingness to roll over and concede defeat, and should they have gotten a bit luckier, would’ve possibly seen their side leave the Emirates tonight with their name in the hat for the next round.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 7, Chambers 6, Mertesacker 6, Holding 6, Nelson 7, Elneny 6, Wilshere 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Walcott 7, Giroud 6, Sanchez 7

Substitutes: Iwobi 6, Willock N/A, Da Silva 6

Doncaster player ratings: Lawlor 6, Blair 6, Wright 6, Butler 7, Mason 6, Rowe 6, Coppinger 6, Jordan Haughton 6, Whiteman 5, Kongolo 6, May 6

Substitutes: Alcock 6, Marquis 6, Mandeville 6