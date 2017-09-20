Jesse Lingard’s goal against Burton marks impressive Manchester United stat, only Premier League team to hold this accolade

After netting his club’s third goal against Burton in the League Cup on Wednesday, Jesse Lingard became the ninth different Manchester United player to score this season – more than any other Premier League team so far the season.

After providing a world class assist for Marcus Rashford’s first goal of the game, the England international slotted home to give United a 3-0 lead over the Championship outfit going into half-time.

This stat nicely reflects the strong start the Red Devil’s have made as they join cross-city rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as both teams remain unbeaten so far this campaign.

They have now also scored four goals or more in four games already this season, conceding just two goals – another sign of their dominance.

This spread of goals can only be a positive thing as when the hard times hit Jose Mourinho’s men, they know more than just a handful of players are capable of snatching a crucial goal when needed.