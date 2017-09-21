“If he wants to leave, it’ll be impossible to keep him” – €160m Man United and Chelsea target touted for club exit

Manchester United and Chelsea have been put on red alert after Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has suggested Paulo Dybala could leave the club if he decides he wants to go.

According to talkSPORT who cite an article from Premium Sport, when asked about the Dybala situation the club official stated:

“Dybala? The player is the one that decides his fate,”If he wants to leave, it’ll be impossible to keep him.”

The 23-year-old is wanted by several top European outfits, including Barcelona who had a €160m rejected by the Old Lady, per Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia.

Dybala recently sacked his agent and replaced him with his brother, Gustavo, who lives in Barcelona himself.

He arrived at the Juventus Stadium in 2015 from Palermo for £23m, per BBC Sport, after netting thirteen goals in 35 games.

The Argentina international has now scored 30 goals across his first two Serie A seasons with Juventus and recently became the first ever player to score in all of his club’s first four games in an Italian top-flight season.

He has made ten appearances for his country but is yet to score.

Despite bing handed the iconic Juventus number ten shirt in the summer, as time ticks on it looks more likely that the forward will not be wearing the famous black and white strips of the Italian giants come the start of next season.