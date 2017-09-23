Watch: Liverpool captain Henderson scores first goal in over a year as England international finishes off quality counter-attack

Jordan Henderson scored his first goal in over a year against Leicester this evening, as the England captain scored his side’s third goal of the game to put the Reds firmly in the driving seat.

Henderson, whose last strike came against Chelsea last September, finished off a fantastic counter-attack, after the England international was put through teammate Daniel Sturridge.

Should Henderson start adding goals to his game, he’ll surely find himself indispensable to Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, as they look to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.