Man City fear losing out to French side in race for Arsenal star, player set to be allowed to move on a free next summer

Manchester City have a serious fear that they could be blown out of the water by Ligue 1 side PSG in the race for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, whose Gunners contract runs out next summer, according to the Sun.

As reported by the Sun, the Chilean international is desperate to secure a move away from the north London side, with the player set to be allowed to open negotiations with foreign clubs in January, as then his Gunners contract will only have six months left.

This leaves Man City at a disadvantage, as they will have to wait until the summer to speak to the 28-year-old winger, whereas PSG will be able to open talks in January.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City side failed with a move for the player over the summer, with their £60M deadline day move for the Gunners winger falling through after the London side couldn’t manage to sign a replacement in time as per the Sun, with Unai Emery’s side now set to take their interest in the player to the next level, with the Ligue 1 giants wanting the forward to partner Kylian Mbappe and Neymar upfront.

Sanchez had met with PSG over the summer to talk about a move, however the Arsenal star demanded £400,000-a-week, which the French side were reportedly unwilling to pay, report the Sun.

Should PSG beat City to the signing of Sanchez, it’ll definitely see a lot of football fans have the French side down as their favourites for the Champions League next season.