Watch: Liverpool concede fantastic 27-yard free kick as Reds go behind early on in Champions League tie

Liverpool conceded a fantastic 27-yard free kick from Spartak Moscow’s Fernando as the Reds went behind in their Champions League clash against the Russian side this evening.

Fernando, 25, scored the set piece in the 23rd minute to continue Jurgen Klopp’s side’s difficult start to this season’s Champions League group stage.

Following this early set-back, it’s going to be some task for the away side to come away from this difficult tie with all three points, as Klopp’s side look to end the patchy run of form they’ve been in of late.