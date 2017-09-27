“My wife is so jealous” – Tottenham boss jokes about love for THFC talisman

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino’s statement that he loves Harry Kane has seemingly caused him a bit of bother at home with the missus.

The 24-year-old scored a brilliant hat-trick in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday night in the Champions League to continue his stunning run of form and to further establish himself as a club hero.

After Kane’s double against West Ham United at the weekend, Pochettino said he was “in love” with his striker, and he’s joked that he should probably be a little bit more careful with his choice of words as it’s led to some issues with his wife.

“Now my wife is so jealous — and his wife too,” Pochettino joked after the game, as reported by ESPN. “No, I think it’s unbelievable. You know, it’s Harry Kane.

“He has unbelievable skills in front of goal. He has something special. That is why he is one of the best.

“All the strikers that have this type of level they have something special in front of goals. They are killers. Harry has this special skill.”

After failing to score a single goal through August, Kane now has nine in eight appearances in all competitions so far this season as he continues to establish himself as one of the top strikers in Europe.

If he continues to fire on all fronts for Pochettino, that ‘love’ will only continue to grow from the Argentine tactician and the stands as Tottenham look to end their wait for major trophies this season.