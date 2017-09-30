Chelsea 0-1 Man City player ratings: 8/10 for match-winner De Bruyne as City claim crucial win at Stamford Bridge

Manchester City had talisman Kevin De Bruyne to thank tonight, as the Belgian’s strike was the only thing that separated their game against Chelsea, as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their extremely impressive start to the season.

De Bruyne’s goal came in the 66th minute, after the Belgian international created some great link-up play with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus before releasing an absolute thunderbolt of a left-footed strike into the top corner past fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois.

The home side had a perfect chance to open the scoring in the third minute of the match, as a ball in from Frenchman N’Golo Kante found its way onto the head of Alvaro Morata, however the Spaniard saw his effort fly over the bar from five yards out.

Man City were then nearly gifted a goal, after Jesus charged down a clearance from Courtios three yards out from the Blues goal, however the ‘keeper would’ve been relieved to see the ball fly just wide of his right hand post.

The most pivotal point in the match then occurred in the 30th minute, after Morata had to be substituted for Willian after the Spaniard pulled his hamstring.

The away side then had the chance to put the game to bed in the 85th minute, after Jesus thought he’d be celebrating a goal after he fired a volley past Courtois, however Antonio Rudiger was on hand to block the certain goal with his head.

For Chelsea, this result will come as a big blow for the Blues, as this loss now puts them six points behind their opponents.

For City, this win is a huge one, and could well play a big part in the title race come the end of the season.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 7, Azpilicueta 6, Cahill 5, Rudiger 6, Christensen 6, Alonso 6, Kante 5, Bakayoko 7, Fabregas 6, Hazard 6, Morata 6

Substitutes: Willian 5, Batshuayi 6, Pedro 6

Man City player ratings: Ederson 7, Walker 7, Otamendi 6, Stones 7, Delph 7, D Silva 6, De Bruyne 8, Fernandinho 6, Sterling 6, Jesus 7, Sane 6,

Substitutes: B Silva 6, Gundogan 6