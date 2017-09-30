Chelsea could break transfer record for Romanian wonder-kid, Blues may be set pay £88M for 19-year-old

Chelsea could be about to break the world transfer record, as the Blues are reportedly tracking Romania and Steaua Bucharest wonder-kid Florinel Coman, who has an £88M release clause in his current contract, according to the Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte’s side recently broke their club transfer record this summer, as the Blues signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, however as reported by the Daily Mail, the west London side could be about to break it once more, as they are said to be tracking Steaua starlet Coman, whose contract contains an £88M release clause.

Technical director at the club Michael Emenalo flew over to Romania to watch the youngster in action in his side’s 1-0 win over Dinamo Bucharest as per the Daily Mail, with the player’s release clause being so high as the club regard him as high as Kylian Mbappe.

Should Chelsea end up buying Coman, it’ll be interesting to see if they end up forking out £88M to secure the player’s services.