“In football, you never know” – Ex-Liverpool boss refuses to rule out return

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez hasn’t ruled out a second spell in charge of the Reds ahead of Newcastle’s clash with his old club on Sunday.

The 57-year-old enjoyed a six-year spell at Anfield between 2004 and 2010, winning an FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Champions League in 2005.

Having never been shy in publicly expressing his affection for Liverpool as a club and the supporters, which has been reciprocated, Benitez has now conceded that although he’s not seeking it out, he wouldn’t be adverse to going back to Merseyside for another stint.

“I didn’t get too many chances to go back. But that is football, you never know,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “I am getting older but for a manager still a young manager. I don’t want to say (I will go back). I am really pleased here. I am happy here. And I wish Jurgen Klopp a lot of success.

“But in the future….. I want to be successful here. And what happens in the future you never know.

“We won four trophies, semi finals too in that short period. If you see the money we spent, and the money they’ve spent in the past years, the fans appreciate that.”

It remains to be seen if Benitez does get a second crack at the whip, but for now Jurgen Klopp is the man in charge tasked with bringing back success and trophies to the club.

The German tactician has come under fire this season, mainly due to Liverpool’s defensive woes, but if he can rectify that sooner rather than later, with the attacking line-up that he’s assembled and the style of football he’s implemented, Liverpool are surely not a million miles away from winning silverware.

If he fails to deliver though, then depending on which other candidates are available, perhaps Benitez could yet get his move back to Merseyside.