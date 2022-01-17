It’s so typical of Everton’s lack of forward planning that they would get rid of one of their most important players just a few days before sacking their manager.

Had Lucas Digne known what was coming where Rafa Benitez was concerned, there’s every chance he would’ve stayed at Goodison Park.

So late in the January transfer window, the board have really left themselves and the club up the creek without a paddle.

Whomever comes in at this point will have inherited Benitez’s squad and his most recent signings, whether he likes it or not.

Furthermore, unless an appointment is made in the immediate future, then the new incumbent will have next to no time to bring in any of their own players.

That’s hardly an ideal situation for any new man in charge, though there’s one manager with an Everton connection that has got things much, much harder at present.

Wayne Rooney is admirably steering Derby County through some incredibly choppy waters, and would surely jump at the chance to return to his boyhood club, and leave the issues at Pride Park for someone else to deal with.

Arguably, he’s the only sensible choice at this stage.

Both Roberto Martinez and Duncan Ferguson have been mentioned at this point, but the Scot doesn’t really have the credentials to do the job full-time, whilst the Spaniard has already failed at Goodison Park.

Just because Martinez has had success at international level, that doesn’t mean he’ll walk back into club management and find it a breeze.

Rooney has been at the Championship coal face and has been learning on the job. Considering how close Derby are to the other teams at present, after a 21-point deduction no less, he deserves special praise for giving the players some hope, and the chance to prove he can do it at the top level.