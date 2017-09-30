Watch: Eagle-eyed supporters catch Marcus Rashford send Man Utd fan for tumble with superb assist for Mata goal

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford produced a brilliant bit of quality to set up Juan Mata, and it wasn’t just Joel Ward who he left embarrassed.

The 19-year-old did brilliantly to twist and turn away from the Crystal Palace defender, as he broke free down the left flank before keeping his composure and showing his quality to find Mata who did the rest and broke the deadlock after just three minutes.

He’ll owe that goal to Rashford though for the top-class assist, while Ward will want to forget about it as soon as possible as it wasn’t his finest moment.

However, some eagle-eyed supporters have spotted that it wasn’t just Ward left in Rashford’s tracks, as a Man Utd fan making his way round the side of the pitch ended up on his backside just as Rashford was turning free.

He may have sprung up back on his feet almost instantly, but it wasn’t quick enough my friend…