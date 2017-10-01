‘£150m Tottenham man going nowhere’ – Sky Sports pundit reassures Spurs fans over talisman

Gary Neville has insisted that the giants of European football will all be open to splashing out on Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but he’s going nowhere.

The 24-year-old took his tally to 11 goals for the season in just nine games with a brace in the win at Huddersfield on Saturday, as he continues to fire in the goals and establish himself as one of the top strikers in Europe.

Naturally, Tottenham will hope that they can continue to make progress and enjoy success in order to keep their best players, as ultimately Kane is going to be of interest to all the top sides given his quality and consistency.

However, Neville believes that Tottenham will not let him go regardless of the offers that arrive as he can easily see the giants around Europe willing to splash out £150m+ on the England international.

“He’s 24. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, City, Chelsea – every single one of those clubs would want him now,” he told Sky Sports. “They’d pay £150m for him because they know they’re going to get six, seven, eight years of gold, of delivery, of goals, of professionalism. You can’t say anything higher than that. This is a great, great player.

“But there are three characters who aren’t going anywhere in the next 18 months for Tottenham. Dele Alli, Pochettino and Kane aren’t going anywhere. Daniel Levy wouldn’t let them go anywhere.”

Neville went on to add that Kane has so much room for growth still to come, and he can see him becoming more of a leader for club and country in the coming years. Even if the goals won’t always arrive, the Sky Sports expert believes the striker offers so much more to the team to make him indispensable.

With Tottenham building a new stadium too, Neville is adamant that Levy won’t let him go anywhere at this stage as he’ll be imperative to their hopes in their new home in the coming years.