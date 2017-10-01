Chelsea fan murdered during game after David Luiz comments

A Chelsea fan from Ghana was stabbed and consequently died of his injuries in the suburb of Accra after criticising David Luiz’s performance. ‘Deco’ was attacked by three men after passing the comments whilst Chelsea’s Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid was still being played.

Ghana Sports Online report that the trio heard the man slate Luiz’s game and so returned home to get a jack-knife and clubs before returning to stab the deceased.

Deco was taken to Korle Bu hospital before being pronounced dead upon his arrival.

The group who attacked the man are still on the run from police.

It is not known what comments were passed or if the attackers had any previous connection or relationship to the victim.

There was no mention of a police statement in Ghana Sports Online’s article.

Chelsea went on the win the game thanks to a 94th minute winner from Michy Batshuayi meaning they top Group C after winning both of their opening games.