Watch: BT Sport pundit makes himself hate-figure for Arsenal fans with two key predictions

Michael Owen was a man on a mission on Sunday it seems as he did his best to wind up Arsenal fans and make them dislike him even more.

Despite the fact that Arsenal defeated Brighton on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions as they moved back up to joint-fourth place in the Premier League, the knives were out for the Gunners it seems.

Owen started by insisting that Alexis Sanchez will definitely leave Arsenal at the end of the season for two reasons. The first being money motivated as he believes he can secure his financial future elsewhere, while he also insists that if he wants to win trophies he has to move elsewhere.

In truth, there will be a number of people who actually agree with Owen on this as Sanchez is likely to move on for these very reasons, but still, it’s not going to go down well with the Arsenal faithful.

Securing himself financially ?? leave

Winning medals ?? leave@themichaelowen can't see why Alexis Sánchez would stay at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/HPKgv7kZVK — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) October 1, 2017

Meanwhile, he doesn’t think much of their chances in the Premier League this season either, as he has tipped them to finish anywhere between fifth and seventh.

Although Everton have disappointed so far this season and so that could see Arsenal bunked up to sixth in Owen’s predicted final standings, he still sees them missing out on the Champions League again.

He may well have another point, but in the circumstances and with the Gunners silencing their critics currently, it all seems a bit doom and gloom given the fact that they’ve just won a game!