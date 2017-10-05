Tottenham given huge transfer scare, possible £177m exit not ruled out

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has refused to entirely rule out the possibility of leaving the club, but would it be the right decision for his career?

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form for three straight seasons, and he looks set to continue his prolific rate of goalscoring this year.

Kane has scored 92 goals in 139 appearances in the last three years, while he’s got 11 in nine outings so far this campaign as he has firmly established himself as one of the top marksman in Europe.

As reported by The Express, there has been talk that Real Madrid are set to launch a £177m bid for the England international, although it’s not expected for Tottenham to even consider an exit at any point.

However, that may be complicated by Kane’s latest comments as he has seemingly left the door open to the idea, but at the same time has reiterated that he’s happy where he is.

Asked if he wanted to play abroad, he said: “I would never say no or yes. You’d not rule out anything,” as reported by the Express.

“It’s not something I definitely want to do, but you never rule anything out. I’m very happy here (at Tottenham), but we’ll see what happens.”

Given how he is now a pivotal figure for club and country, is scoring goals for fun for Tottenham and guiding them to another successful season as their talisman and will have the opportunity to play in the club’s new stadium to lead them to a brighter future, everything he needs is arguably with Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, an opportunity to join Real Madrid doesn’t come around all the time, with the Spanish giants able to offer him a chance to take his career to the next level in terms of winning trophies and establishing himself as a world superstar.

It will be a difficult choice if he’s forced to make one further down the line, but for now it doesn’t seem as though Tottenham will even entertain the idea of him leaving in the near future.