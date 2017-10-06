Arsenal fans enjoy trolling former star again, struggles continue for £40m ace

Things just haven’t gone very well for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since his summer move to Liverpool, and Arsenal supporters are still letting him know about it.

The 24-year-old completed his £40m move to Anfield at the end of August, as per The Guardian, and not only has he struggled to make a positive impact on an individual level, but Liverpool’s form has dipped ever since as they’ve picked up just one win in their last seven outings.

That’s nothing more than a mere coincidence rather than Oxlade-Chamberlain being solely to blame for it, but it’s given plenty of ammunition to Arsenal supporters, and the general football public and media outlets, to poke fun at him.

It appears as though he’s not even safe on international duty, as after being selected by Gareth Southgate for England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley on Thursday night, and after putting in another abject performance, he was predictably targeted on social media.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled for consistency throughout his time at Arsenal too, it surely will be a matter of time before he starts to prove his worth at Liverpool. However, for now, his confidence must be taking a battering on and off the pitch.

