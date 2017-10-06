Real Madrid president plotting move for £55.6m striker

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will reportedly look to make a move for the PSG star Edison Cavani in January with the Uruguay star growing frustrated at having to compete with the arrival of the Brazilian superstar Neymar.

There appears to only be room for one South American superstar in Paris as the domestic bickering between Cavani and Neymar goes on.

After a rather public argument over who should have the privilege of taking PSG’s penalties just two weeks ago, Madrid president Florentino Perez believes he has the perfect solution to combat the tension. He wants to bring Cavani to the Bernabeu and have him wear the white of Real.

Spanish news outlet Don Balon have reported that Perez is keen on securing a move for Cavani and believes that the star can offer competition for Karim Benzema.

However, the report does suggest that the Real Madrid president will have to convince manager Zinedine Zidane who is wary of upsetting his attacking stars with a new arrival.

Cavani signed for PSG in the summer of 2013 for £55.6m and has since registered a staggering 96 goals in the French league. (Fee per the Guardian.)

However, if the South American striker has struggled to find harmony with the egos at PSG we can only imagine the sort of trouble he will have alongside the giants in Madrid. Perhaps Perez might want to have a little rethink regarding his masterplan…

