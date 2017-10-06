Arsenal transfer boost, Brazilian star advised to join Gunners by unlikeliest of sources

Here’s something you don’t see every day, an ex-Chelsea player advising a current star to join Arsenal. That’s exactly what former defender Alex has done.

The compatriot in question is Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Moura, with the 28-year-old set to struggle for regular playing time this season after the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

It’s difficult to see how he fits into Unai Emery’s plans moving forward, and so an exit from the French capital might be the most sensible option for him. He’s only made two very brief appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season, totalling 36 minutes, while he featured 53 times last year, scoring 19 and providing 11 assists.

However, Alex will surprise a few with the suggestion that he should join Arsenal, as he puts his reasoning down to the fact that he feels Moura’s style would fit that of Arsene Wenger’s side better than any other team.

“I would like to see him at Arsenal. They play cleaner football, more technical,” he told L’Equipe, as reported by The Sun.

“He had contacts, I believe. That would be a good option for him this winter.”

With Arsenal set to lose both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at the end of the season as it stands, with the pair yet to sign new contracts as their current deals expire next summer, they could well be in the market for another playmaker to make up for the loss.

Moura has the experience and quality to do a job, but it remains to be seen if Alex’s advice is followed by Arsenal and they make a move ahead of next season, or if they even swoop in January to give themselves a boost midway through the campaign unless his situation dramatically changes.