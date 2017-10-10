(Photo) Man Utd ace hangs out with boxing superstar, checks in ahead of heavyweight clash

They’ve both got big dates in the diary this month, but Anthony Joshua broke away from training on Tuesday as he had a visitor in Marcus Rashford at the gym.

The heavyweight champion takes on Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28 as he continues his march towards becoming the unified champion in the division.

He evidently has a fan in Rashford, who dropped by training this week and captioned his snap: “Nice to see the champ”.

The 19-year-old probably didn’t get much in the way of a motivational speech as Joshua is a Watford fan having grown up there, but he would likely have shared a few words ahead of United’s big clash with bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend.

Both Rashford and the Red Devils will need to be as ruthless as Joshua is in the ring on Saturday, as they face the toughest test of their season to date and will want to make a statement to prove that they are genuine title contenders this year.

As for Joshua, he’ll get back to training with a view of seeing off Pulev in his next bout and will undoubtedly be aiming for more big nights in the future.