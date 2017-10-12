Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger makes worrying Mesut Ozil admission amid Manchester United transfer links

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has not ruled out selling Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window amid rumours that rivals Manchester United are chasing him.

The Germany international is in the final year of his contract with the Gunners, though his agent was quoted on Sky Sports yesterday suggesting talks were progressing well over a new deal.

Still, this follows claims from the Independent that United manager Jose Mourinho is confident of snapping Ozil up on a free transfer.

While there is bound to be plenty of talk over Ozil’s future in the coming months, Wenger himself has provided a worrying update amid all the uncertainty.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the Frenchman was quoted by the Mirror as saying it is ‘possible’ both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could be sold in the middle of the season.

When asked if both players could leave in January, Wenger responded: ‘In our situation, we have envisaged every solution. It is possible.’

Arsenal have a history of losing star players during Wenger’s time in charge at the club, with Robin van Persie the most recent example of a vital player leaving the Emirates Stadium for a major rival in Manchester United back in 2012.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also allowed to move to Liverpool this summer as he neared the end of his contract with Arsenal.