Manchester United transfer target attacked by Real Madrid team-mate

Marco Asensio is the hottest prospect in European football right now, but pointing the finger at his teammates will not help his progress as a professional.

With his early season form slowly declining, he moved to blame Manchester United transfer target Gareth Bale for his side’s poor La Liga form, so say Don Balon.

Los Blancos sit fifth in the league, already seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

The fans in the Bernabeu generally remain split over their opinion of Bale who has been plagued by injury throughout his Madrid career, namely last campaign. He now faces a short spell on the touchline after picking up a calf injury.

His injuries have prevented any stability to the starting eleven, with Asensio taking exception to this pinning Real’s recent demise on this factor.

He may have a point, but publically criticisng a teammate will not please boss Zinedine Zidane.

Cristiano Ronaldo had previously stated he wanted to see Bale and Karim Benzema dropped for Isco and Asensio, although it looks like Zidane has other ideas.

Being naïve is part of being young, but there is little room for error when you are performing at one of the best clubs in the world.