Paul Pogba ready to hand Manchester United major injury boost with early return

Manchester United could receive a major injury boost later this month with reports that Paul Pogba could make an early return to action.

The France international has been out of action for nearly a month with a hamstring problem, and the Sun claimed this week suggested he could miss upcoming crunch games against both Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, the Independent now report that Pogba could be in line to play against Swansea City in the League Cup on 24 October.

Pogba has been a hugely influential member of this United squad since his big move from Juventus last summer, and Jose Mourinho will be delighted if he can get him back in the coming weeks.

While Marouane Fellaini has shone in Pogba’s absence, he too is now injured and set to miss this weekend’s game against Liverpool with a knee injury, according to Sky Sports.

This will see Ander Herrera come in against Liverpool, according to the Mirror, though United won’t want to be without a player of Pogba’s calibre for too many more big games.

How Manchester United can line up without Fellaini & Pogba vs Liverpool

The 24-year-old played 51 times for United in all competitions last season, having also arrived on the back of a summer with little rest, having represented France at Euro 2016.

With so many games under his belt at such a young age, it’s little surprise to see the workload take its toll on Pogba this term.