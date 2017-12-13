‘Absolutely sick of him’ – Arsenal fans furious as key figure disappoints against West Ham

Arsenal held to goalless draw by West Ham at London Stadium on Wednesday night

Gunners without a win in their last three Premier League games

Sanchez faces plenty of criticism from supporters after poor display

While he may have been one of their star performers for so long, many Arsenal supporters are seemingly losing patience with Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old bagged 30 goals and 19 assists last season, but he’s managed just five and four in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this year.

After turning in another poor display against West Ham United on Wednesday night at the London Stadium, it appears as though the Chilean international has irritated one too many supporters.

The problem with Sanchez’s current situation is with the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, at which point he could walk away on a free transfer, it’s making him an easy scapegoat to blame for Arsenal’s problems.

With so much doubt over his long-term future at the club, it’s easy to criticise him for not showing enough commitment, and it’s an easy excuse and target to blame for the bigger issues for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Having said that though, it’s very clear to see that the argument against him is a strong one as he just didn’t look effective or committed enough against West Ham to lead by example and carry his team to a victory.

That’s seemingly the sentiment picked up by many Arsenal fans on Twitter, as seen below, as perhaps surprisingly, many are turning on him and questioning whether or not he should be dropped as he has become a little too predictable and doesn’t seem interested enough.

Agree with the comments below on Sanchez? Should Wenger drop him next game?

Sick of Sanchez. Absolutely sick of him. Plays for himself. Dickhead. — Mark ??????? (@_The12thMan) December 13, 2017

Shocking to think we turned down £60m for Sanchez. It’s got to a point now where Walcott should probably be playing ahead of him. — MT (@Arsenallthings) December 13, 2017

Sanchez, dummy comes inside looks to bend it … gets blocked . Repeat . — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) December 13, 2017

Past few games Sanchez has been terrible. Bench him its not like he wants to be at the club — Ma’Leeyon’ (@LeeMangz) December 13, 2017

I think the whole league knows what Sanchez is going to do when he receives the ball at the edge of the box. Pushes the ball inwards twice and then attempts to shoot. So two defenders just move close to him and don’t attempt anything. He will lose it himself — CanonCrested (@canoncrested) December 13, 2017

Sanchez looks like the guy at the office who has finished all his work on his last day by 11am. Just distracting his colleagues #WHUvAFC #WHUARS — Clark Chapman (@chapperschat) December 13, 2017

Positive news… In 18 days we can sell Alexis Sanchez! — Dan Bletsoe (@BletzRizzle) December 13, 2017

Please leave our club @Alexis_Sanchez — Billy Smith (@billysmithalar) December 13, 2017

Alexis Sanchez needs to fuck off out of our club asap #afc ??. — AL9 (@ALacaz9) December 13, 2017

Ozil must not leave this club! Sanchez can buzz off. — . (@DamilolaOg) December 13, 2017