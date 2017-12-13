‘Absolutely sick of him’ – Arsenal fans furious as key figure disappoints against West Ham

While he may have been one of their star performers for so long, many Arsenal supporters are seemingly losing patience with Alexis Sanchez.

The 28-year-old bagged 30 goals and 19 assists last season, but he’s managed just five and four in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this year.

After turning in another poor display against West Ham United on Wednesday night at the London Stadium, it appears as though the Chilean international has irritated one too many supporters.

The problem with Sanchez’s current situation is with the fact that his contract expires at the end of the season, at which point he could walk away on a free transfer, it’s making him an easy scapegoat to blame for Arsenal’s problems.

With so much doubt over his long-term future at the club, it’s easy to criticise him for not showing enough commitment, and it’s an easy excuse and target to blame for the bigger issues for Arsene Wenger’s side.

Having said that though, it’s very clear to see that the argument against him is a strong one as he just didn’t look effective or committed enough against West Ham to lead by example and carry his team to a victory.

That’s seemingly the sentiment picked up by many Arsenal fans on Twitter, as seen below, as perhaps surprisingly, many are turning on him and questioning whether or not he should be dropped as he has become a little too predictable and doesn’t seem interested enough.

Agree with the comments below on Sanchez? Should Wenger drop him next game?

