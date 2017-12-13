West Ham 0-0 Arsenal player ratings, stats and reaction: Fan fury as Gunners suffer more frustration

Arsenal and West Ham play out goalless draw at London Stadium

Arsenal held to second draw in a matter of days after Southampton at weekend

Gunners were poor and lacked cutting edge to find breakthrough

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, making it two consecutive setbacks for the Gunners.

After being unable to see off Southampton at the weekend, Arsene Wenger’s side dropped two more points against the Hammers as they now sit in seventh place after 17 games with doubts emerging already over their ability to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Both sides failed to create a great deal in the opening 45 minutes, with the visitors in particular struggling to get going in the final third and add a cutting edge to their play.

However, they did put the pressure on after the interval and had their chances, although they then had to survive a late scare or two as Javier Hernandez sent an effort crashing off the crossbar after some woeful defending almost gifted the hosts a winner.

In turn, with neither side able to find a breakthrough, they had to settle for a share of the spoils, with David Moyes undoubtedly left the happier of the two managers as West Ham continue to pick up points since his appointment and show better signs of organisation and overall improvement.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 6; Bellerin 5, Koscielny 5, Monreal 5, Maitland-Niles 7; Iwobi 5, Xhaka 4, Wilshere 6; Ozil 6, Sanchez 5, Giroud 6.

Substitutes: Welbeck 6, Lacazette 5.

It wasn’t a good night overall for the Gunners, as they also saw Man City break their Premier League record for consecutive wins, with Pep Guardiola’s side recording their 15th straight win on Wednesday night.

15 – Manchester City have set a new outright record of 15 consecutive wins in the English top-flight, overtaking Arsenal’s 14-game run between February & August 2002. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/5AyaetsO2n — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

However, there was some good news for Arsenal fans as they finally saw Jack Wilshere back in the starting line-up in the league, a staggering 577 days after his last start which came against Aston Villa in May 2016.

The England international has impressed in the Europa League so far this season, and he put in a good shift in midfield despite the disappointing result.

577 – Jack Wilshere is starting a Premier League match for Arsenal for the first time since May 15th 2016 (vs Aston Villa); 577 days ago. Selected. pic.twitter.com/KfEikMfn9Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

Naturally, after such a disappointing performance and result, the knives were back out for Wenger and his players, as the frustration starts to grow again at Arsenal.

With the level of competition for a top-four finish this season, they can’t afford to keep dropping points as they’ll slowly start to find themselves falling further and further adrift.

In turn, it came as no surprise to see fans vent their frustration and anger on Twitter after the game, with several figures the subject of their discontent as the team are starting to lose their way again it seems.

Arsenal ruining lives everyday — John (@Fyucha_) December 13, 2017

SELL SANCHEZ NOW — Jimmy?? (@jummalM98) December 13, 2017

Need a goal & Wenger brings on our best goal scorer with just 5 minutes to go. Continually starting Iwobi needs to stop, he’s useless. Welbeck too. Alexis substitution was bizarre. — George Pritchard (@Pritchard_G) December 13, 2017

Get giroud, Cech, Wenger Out — sam (@IwobiFlick) December 13, 2017

To do list:

1. Dont play Alexis

2. Stop playing sideways

3. Buy better players in januray

4. Start scouting a new manager

5. Never bench lacazette again — LACA-SWEATY (@laserlacazette) December 13, 2017