Jose Mourinho leaves door open for Man Utd exits, one man tipped to be at risk

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho hints at exits in January, next summer

Mkhitaryan specifically mentioned in report as being possible departure

Mourinho suggests every player has a price that will ensure consideration of sale

Despite spending a significant amount of money over the last two years, it looks as though Man Utd and Jose Mourinho will fall short in the Premier League title race.

The Portuguese tactician has built his own team with key signings such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, and he delivered three trophies in his first season in charge to get off to a positive start, while also qualifying for the Champions League.

In turn, it’s been a successful stint to this point, but United will be expected to push on and compete for major honours in the years ahead. With an 11-point deficit to wipe out this season though on Man City, it doesn’t look as though they’ll be ending their wait for a domestic title this year.

That will perhaps lead to further tweaks to the squad in the upcoming transfer windows, with United arguably still missing key pieces that must replace others who aren’t able to take them closer to achieving their objectives and sales could be in the pipeline.

“For the right price, that is my approach as a manager in case the club advise. Every player has a price,” he told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“If a player is not happy and if a player brings with him a request with the number that we consider is a good number, I would never say no.”

Worryingly for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he is the main focus of the report and is being linked with an exit from Old Trafford having struggled to replicate the form that he showed at Borussia Dortmund.

The Armenian international scored 23 goals and provided a staggering 32 assists in his final season in the Bundesliga, but he struggled last season with just 11 and five in 41 outings for the Red Devils.

That trend is continuing this year with competition for places also proving problematic, and having been dropped from the squad for seven of the last eight games, it doesn’t look particularly promising for Mkhitaryan, with the right offer likely to result in a premature exit from Man Utd as per Mourinho’s comments.