More bad news for Man Utd, Mourinho suffers second costly setback after Bailly

Man Utd will be without Eric Bailly for up to three months due to injury

Mourinho also suffers setback with Fellaini problem

Belgian ace tipped to be sidelined until January

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho leaves door open for Man Utd exits, one man tipped to be at risk

Man Utd were rocked this week by the news that defender Eric Bailly requires surgery and could be ruled out for up to three months, as per BBC Sport, but there’s more bad news to follow it.

While that is bad enough in itself as although the commanding centre-half has been missing in recent weeks and United have maintained a top defensive record without him, his absence will be a blow as it takes away real quality and depth for Jose Mourinho.

Now, as per the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, the Portuguese tactician could be set for another long-term absence for a key individual, with midfielder Marouane Fellaini tipped to be out of action until January.

A troublesome knee injury appears to be the problem for the Belgian, and although he doesn’t always entirely convince, he remains a key member of the squad to offer cover and a different dynamic in midfield when required.

In turn, Mourinho will be desperately disappointed to lose him for an extended period of time, especially with such a busy period of fixtures coming up over the festive period and his depth will undoubtedly now be tested.

Paul Pogba will soon return from his suspension which will be a huge boost for the Red Devils, but should he, Nemanja Matic or Ander Herrera pick up a problem in the next few weeks, United could have a real problem on their hands.