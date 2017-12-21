Arsenal star’s agent discussed transfer with Champions League giants this Tuesday

Alexis Sanchez transfer update suggests he could snub a move to Manchester City

The Arsenal forward’s agent is rumoured to have held talks with PSG this week

It’s also claimed Sanchez has fallen out with his Gunners team-mates

PSG could beat Manchester City to the Alexis Sanchez transfer as reports claim the Arsenal forward’s agent held talks with the Ligue 1 giants in Paris this Tuesday.

The Chile international is due to be out of contract at the end of the season and rules dictate that he can start negotiating with foreign clubs from January.

This gives the likes of PSG a real edge over Arsenal’s Premier League rivals City, who came agonisingly close to signing the 29-year-old late on in the summer, according to BBC Sport.

Pep Guardiola hardly needs more attacking talent in this incredible squad, but it does look like being a blow for the Spaniard in pursuit of one his supposed top targets.

According to Canal Plus, translated by the Metro, it now looks like a move to PSG may be the most likely outcome of the Sanchez transfer saga after negotiations this week.

The report also claims Sanchez has fallen out with his Arsenal team-mates, surely ending any slim hope the Gunners had of persuading him to sign a new contract.

Sanchez has been at Arsenal since joining from Barcelona in 2014, and has scored 77 goals in 160 appearances for the north Londoners, helping them to two FA Cup wins by scoring in two finals.