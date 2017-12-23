Bad news for Arsenal and Liverpool, clubs suffer potential setback in January pursuit of £90M-rated ace

Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Chelsea, are all interested in signing the player

Club president has dealt a blow to sides’ hopes of signing ace by insisting that selling their star players is “not on the agenda”

Player is reportedly valued at around £90M

Arsenal and Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar, after vice-president of the French side said that the club have not spoken to the player or his agent about leaving the club next month, suggesting that a winter move is not on the cards for the star.

This is according to the Daily Star, who state that both Liverpool and the Gunners, as well as Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, are all interested in signing the 22-year-old, but Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has stated that the club “have never spoken about the possibility of a January departure” for the player.

Speaking about his side’s January dealings, Vasilyev also stated that “The sales of important players is not on the agenda”, implying that Lemar, who played a big part in Monaco’s title win last season, most likely won’t be sold by the club next month.

The Sun have reported in the past that Monaco value the winer at £90M, so it seems that if Leonardo Jardim’s side are going to lose Lemar, they’re set to receive a pretty heavy windfall in return.

In recent seasons, Lemar has proved to be a very important player for Les Rouges et Blancs, and for good reason.

In 107 appearances for the French giants, the player has been able to contribute a total of 21 goals and 26 assists, an impressive feat for a player of his age.

Last season, the winger player a significant part in Monaco’s route to winning the Ligue 1 title, as Lemar scored nine and assisted 11 in 34 games.

The 22-year-old’s brilliant delivery from out-wide and lightning-quick pace has seen some label him as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe.

So far this season, the France international is yet to make his mark for Monaco, as the midfielder’s only managed to score twice and assist four times in 13 league appearances.

Should Vasilyev and his club stand by their words, it seems as if both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp will have to turn their attentions away from signing Lemar for now.