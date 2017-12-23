“Closer to Walcott than Mbappe” – Man United fans hammer Red Devils ace following disappointing Leicester draw

Man United conceded a 94th minute goal today, as the Red Devils threw away a win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester took the lead through Jamie Vardy, however United hit back with Juan Mata, with the Spaniard then putting the Red Devils ahead with a fine free-kick.

Harry Maguire then struck in the last minute of added time, as Jose Mourinho’s side threw away a win against the Foxes.

The away side had numerous chances throughout the second half to seal the win, however they weren’t clinical enough as the Foxes snatched a draw right at the end to put a big dent in United’s title hopes.

The result now means that United now sit 13 points behind their rivals Man City, who look to be running away with the league title under Pep Guardiola.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate Marcus Rashford, who didn’t have the best of games for United today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the 20-year-old’s performance this evening.

