“Closer to Walcott than Mbappe” – Man United fans hammer Red Devils ace following disappointing Leicester draw

Man United drew 2-2 with Leicester as the gap to rivals Man City increases further.

Red Devils conceded 94th minute goal to throw away win at the death

Fans turned on England ace Marcus Rashford for poor performance in draw

SEE MORE: Leicester City 2-2 Man United player ratings, stats and reaction: Red Devils throwaway win to 10-man Leicester as United lose more ground in title race

Man United conceded a 94th minute goal today, as the Red Devils threw away a win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester took the lead through Jamie Vardy, however United hit back with Juan Mata, with the Spaniard then putting the Red Devils ahead with a fine free-kick.

Harry Maguire then struck in the last minute of added time, as Jose Mourinho’s side threw away a win against the Foxes.

The away side had numerous chances throughout the second half to seal the win, however they weren’t clinical enough as the Foxes snatched a draw right at the end to put a big dent in United’s title hopes.

The result now means that United now sit 13 points behind their rivals Man City, who look to be running away with the league title under Pep Guardiola.

After the match, fans took to social media to slate Marcus Rashford, who didn’t have the best of games for United today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans criticising the 20-year-old’s performance this evening.

Rashford is closer to Walcott than Mbappe — Stan (@Femi_MartinsOG) December 23, 2017

Rashford deserves stick tonight — Man Utd Global (@ManUtdGlobal) December 23, 2017

Mbappe living up to Henry’s shoes Rashford living up to Townsend’s shoes. — Moyo (@mr__moyo) December 23, 2017

Jose should drop Rashford from the match day squad like he mkhitaryan. He offers very little apart from pace, similar to Theo Walcott — macca (@redmac10710) December 23, 2017

Like Rashford is stupid & definitely should be doing better on that chance when he's up against Schmeichael. It's real simple — Kay-D MusiQ (@KayDMusiQ) December 23, 2017

I genuinely blame Rashford for today’s result — Jake Best (@_JakeBest) December 23, 2017

Shocking series of events throughout that game from UTD. Off to sleep this off now… unforgivable from Rashford. Needs to be dropped. — John (@muitajk) December 23, 2017

Rashford needs sort himself out though. No point banging on about a youth team record if they’re acting like this after a couple of seasons in the team. — Paul (@NorthernCasual) December 23, 2017