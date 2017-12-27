Jose Mourinho advised to seal transfer raid on Arsenal to replace struggling Manchester United star

Could Manchester United do well to raid Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez?

Jose Mourinho has been advised to try his luck for the Chilean

Tony Cascarino believes United could tempt him with more first-team football

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been advised to try a transfer raid on Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez to solve his problems up front.

Pundit Tony Cascarino has questioned the ability of Romelu Lukaku as a regular starter for an elite club and believes Sanchez would be a regular starter at Old Trafford.

The Chile international is set to be out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and the Daily Mirror have linked him with both Manchester City and PSG.

Sanchez can play a variety of attacking roles, and despite mostly playing up front last season, he has largely been shifted out wide this term.

Still, when discussing the difference in United’s striker options compared to City’s, Cascarino made the case for Mourinho signing Sanchez with the promise of more guaranteed playing time than at the Etihad Stadium.

‘Look at Sergio Aguero — he would walk into United’s team and yet he often finds himself on the bench under Pep Guardiola,’ Cascarino wrote in the Times.

‘I think United should try to snatch Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. They managed it with Robin van Persie, and Mourinho would be able to offer him assured starts, whereas he might face more competition at City.’

United did notably sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal in the summer of 2012 in a hugely controversial move, and though the Dutchman only proved a relatively successful short-term buy, it did mean the Red Devils won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Sanchez could have a similar effect for this struggling Mourinho side, but of course the player himself may well look at City right now and feel they’d be the better choice to satisfy his bid to win big trophies.

The Sun also linked United with a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane earlier this season and it seems clear that the signing of Lukaku has not gone as well as planned after a long run of poor form now for the last couple of months.