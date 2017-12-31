Bad news for Liverpool as midfield target set for Champions League giants

Liverpool could be set to lose out on a midfield target with a huge Champions League club looking set to complete a deal for the star.

Liverpool have been longterm admirers of Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.

Bayern Munich however now look to have agreed a deal to secure a deal for Leon Goretzka.

READ ALSO: Liverpool eye Coutinho replacement, £40m-valued ace could be smart move

Liverpool look set to lose out on a midfield star with Bayern Munich reported to have completed a deal for Schalke’s Leon Goretzka.

A report from the German publication Bild has stated that Goretzka will complete a move to Bayern next summer with a deal already finalised.

A report from the Sun this week had made Liverpool favourites to sign the star but it now looks as though Jurgen Klopp will miss out on the German star.

Goretzka is just 22-years-old but has already established himself as a mature talent in the Bundesliga. While traditionally a midfielder the youngster can also play across the backline making him extremely versatile.

The news come as an added blow with Sky Sports having reported this week that Emre Can could be set to leave Liverpool for Juventus in a deal worth £4.4m. As a defensive midfielder Goretzka could have made a perfect replacement for Can at Liverpool but it now looks as though Klopp will have to shop elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.